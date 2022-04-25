When people living with Parkinson’s disease experience non-motor symptoms such as hallucinations and/or delusions related to Parkinson’s disease, it is known as Parkinson’s disease psychosis. 'Yours, Truly' is a bilingual campaign created to destigmatize these non-motor symptoms, and to encourage others in the Parkinson’s community to tell their story. Visit YoursTrulyPDP.com for more information.
New campaign aims to reduce stigma around non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's Disease (FCL Apr. 25, 2022)
Dr. Gus Alva shares examples of the non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's Disease, as well as the importance of sharing those symptoms with your doctor and family.