One year ago, TULA launched its #EmbraceYourSkin initiative which promotes confidence and skin positivity. The skincare company made a commitment to only use unretouched photos on all model and brand imagery, as well as promote body-positive language across its brand channels and social media with phrases such as “you are enough” and “beautiful before and beautiful after.” Visit tula.com to learn more about the campaign and the skincare line.
New campaign aims to end negative self-talk (FCL Sept. 29, 2021)
TULA Skincare founder, Dr. Roshini Raj created the #EmbraceYourSkin campaign to let women know they are enough.