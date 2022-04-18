"Science Moms" is a nonpartisan group of leading climate scientists who are also mothers. Their goal is to give worried moms the information they need to understand and act on climate change to help preserve the world for their kids. Visit sciencemoms.com for more information.
New campaign aims to bring America’s 85 million moms into the climate fight (FCL Apr. 18, 2022)
Climate scientist and one of TIME’s Most Influential People, Dr. Katharine Hayhoe shares details on the new ‘Swap - Share - Speak up’ to-do list.