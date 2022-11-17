x
First Coast Living

New book tackles college football life during WWII (FCL Nov. 17, 2022)

Author of best-selling American classic, "Friday Night Lights," Buzz Bissinger is back with another true story, "The Mosquito Bowl."

A Pulitzer Prize winner for Investigative Reporting, Bissinger unearths a profound story during World War II that is much more than a book about a football game on an island in the South Pacific. "The Mosquito Bowl" was a spirited, semi-organized football game on Guadalcanal between the 29th and Fourth Regiments of the Sixth Marine Division, which included a remarkable 16 players who had either been drafted or would receive offers to play professionally.

