New book tackles college football life during WWII (FCL Nov. 17, 2022)

A Pulitzer Prize winner for Investigative Reporting, Bissinger unearths a profound story during World War II that is much more than a book about a football game on an island in the South Pacific. "The Mosquito Bowl" was a spirited, semi-organized football game on Guadalcanal between the 29th and Fourth Regiments of the Sixth Marine Division, which included a remarkable 16 players who had either been drafted or would receive offers to play professionally.