Nicole Sahin launched her company Globalization Partners, and has invented a new way for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes. Learn the story behind this entrepreneur and how companies of any size can have access to the best talent in the world. Visit GlobalTalentUnleashed.com for more information and you can find her book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.
New book reveals vision of future workplace (FCL May 23, 2022)
With the current unemployment rate hovering around three percent, this book examines how and where companies can find enough talented workers.