New book helps you make killer first impression

Author Eric J Rittmeyer details his new book, The Emotional Marine: 68 Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Secrets To Make Anyone Instantly Like You.

As we get back to work and have more social interactions after many of us being stuck at home. This new book comes at the right time. It includes how to have a positive effective presence and how to keep it real to remove walls that go up. It's okay to be vulnerable and to share it! Go to mentaltoughnesspeaker.com for more information. 