Proton therapy is able to treat cancer with a level of precision that other forms of external beam radiation like IMRT and SBRT cannot. It is well-suited to treat tumors that have not spread to other parts of the body. Watch to learn how it works and why it's preferred over traditional radiation. Visit Floridaproton.org or call (904) 588-1800 for more information.
New advances in Lung Cancer treatments (FCL Nov. 7, 2022)
Dr. Eric Brooks, Radiation Oncologist, UF Health Proton Therapy Institute, shares some of the most innovative cancer treatments happening here on the First Coast.