Unlike a food allergy, which generates an immediate response and can more easily be identified and isolated from your diet (such as a peanut allergy), food sensitivities will produce a delayed reaction, and can be from a multitude of substances. As a result, they are much harder for people to detect. It's vital to know about food sensitivities that may negatively affect your health.
Navigating food sensitivities during the holidays (FCL Dec. 16, 2022)
Learn the distinction between food sensitivities and allergies, the impact they have on our health, and resources that can help.