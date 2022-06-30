You can expect scattered showers and storms over our holiday weekend in our New South Window Solutions forecast but certainly not a washout and tropical activity should stay far from home in Central America and the Eastern Pacific. Just make sure to have your First Coast News app so you can time out the best beach and run times where you live. Be safe and have a great weekend.
Nature's Fireworks for Independence Day Weekend (FCL June 30, 2022)
This is the time of year you can almost set your watch to the rain every day. Since we have no tropical threats we keep our plans!