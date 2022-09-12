New York City will serve as the glittering backdrop for an extraordinary inaugural event when MSC Cruises’ newest U.S. flagship – MSC Seascape – comes into service later this year. The cruise line just announced that they will hold the ship’s Naming Ceremony at New York’s centrally located Manhattan Cruise Terminal. For more information msccruisesusa.com.
MSC Seascape to become the star of the Manhattan skyline as MSC Cruises announces next U.S. flagship will be launched in NYC (FCL Dec. 9, 2022)
With cruising on the upswing, health and safety protocols being top priority within the cruise industry, MSC is proudly unveiling their newest ship.