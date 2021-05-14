Move One Million puts us into motion to improve our lives

Chris Powell's goal to Move One Million is already making a difference around the country and this movement and mindfulness exercise has proven to reduce anxiety and help combat obesity which became an even bigger issue during the peak of the pandemic. Chris Powell is kicking off the M1M movement right here on the First Coast at Shearwater in St. Johns County on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. It will also be streamed live!
M1M is comprised of 13 memorized movements that enact the Hero’s Journey when performed with the music. The movements:
- Take the human body through its entire range of motion
- Stretch and activate every major muscle group in the body
- Increase blood flow and oxygen to the brain, organs and muscles
- Reduce stress, loneliness, depression and anxiety
- Create a feeling of connection and accomplishment when completed together