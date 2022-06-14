Move for Change 5K, Celebrating Diversity & Bringing Hope (FCL June 14, 2022)

The Move 4 Change 5K is back this year on Juneteenth, and this time in Jacksonville Beach! The walk/run will influence wellness and health and honor black communities. There will also be a concert with Maurice Griffin from Sunday Best as the headliner. The Concert will take place from 3-7 p.m. on June 19th and the race begins 5:30 PM at the Seawalk Pavilion. Visit blm5k.com for more information.