Mosquito Shield of Jacksonville: Taking the Bite Out of Your Outdoor Time (FCL March 21, 2022)

We had twice as much rain as Tropical Storm Elsa over the past week in most of Northeast Florida. This has made for the perfect storm for breeding mosquitoes. The Skeeter Meter is now the highest of the year in the extreme range. Mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk. Make sure to wear long, light-colored clothing that covers exposed skin. Dump any standing water in your yard including flower pots. Wrap the babies!