Mosquito Shield of Jacksonville: Taking the Bite Out of Your Outdoor Time (FCL March 14, 2022)

The heaviest rain since November has made it a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes on the First Coast. The Skeeter Meter is now in the high range. Mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk. Make sure to wear long, light-colored clothing that covers exposed skin. Dump any standing water in your yard including flower pots. It only takes a bottle cap of water for mosquitoes to lay their eggs with major hatching 4-5 days later.