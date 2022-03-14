x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

Mosquito Shield of Jacksonville: Taking the Bite Out of Your Outdoor Time (FCL March 14, 2022)

Mosquito Shield is proud to protect the health and comfort of your family (including the furry ones)!

The heaviest rain since November has made it a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes on the First Coast. The Skeeter Meter is now in the high range. Mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk. Make sure to wear long, light-colored clothing that covers exposed skin. Dump any standing water in your yard including flower pots. It only takes a bottle cap of water for mosquitoes to lay their eggs with major hatching 4-5 days later.

Have no fear Mosquito Shield is here! Go to https://moshield.com/franchisee/mosquito-shield-of-jacksonville/ for more information.

In Other News

Rona's Riveting Recommendations Kick Into High Gear