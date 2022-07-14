It's tough to get through a day without a heat index of 100 and a pop up storm this time of year and that will be the case this weekend! The good news is the tropics remain quiet and we will get breaks in the rain both Saturday and Sunday. So have fun but make sure when the thunder roars to head indoors and hydrate well and take frequent breaks in the air-conditioning if you are partaking in vigorous outdoor activities.
More needed rain in the forecast this weekend (FCL July 14, 2022)
This time of year is known for its thunderstorms almost every single day and our New South Window Solutions forecast proves it.