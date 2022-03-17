One of the biggest events of the year is the Monster Jam and we have no scary weather for once with a stormy front stalling to our north. There will only be a hit or miss shower or thunderstorm on Saturday with highs near 80. Sunday will be a great first day of astronomical Spring with cooler highs in the middle 70s.
Monster Jam Weekend Full of Fun & Sun! (FCL March 17, 2022)
Our New South Window Solutions forecast finally turns much nicer for the weekend. No more March Mayhem and a great start to Spring on Sunday!