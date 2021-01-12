The World Central Kitchen uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis. WCK has served more than 50 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world. Looking to give back this holiday season in a unique way? Place your order at lobos1707.com
Mission to Help End World Hunger Starts with A Toast (FCL Dec. 1, 2021)
Give back to the community responsibly with tequila. For every bottle of Lobos 1707 sold, one meal will be donated to the World Central Kitchen.