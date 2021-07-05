Mike Prangley remembers his Super Mom on Mother's Day

Christina Prangley was the best Mom ever, period. My Mom did it all! She was a real life superwoman that defined excellence at work and home. She would always make time for you no matter how busy. I would not be who I am today without her. She was the most positive person you could ever meet. Some of my favorite memories were our wonderful walks together. It would not matter if it was a good or bad day. It would always be a great day by time our walk was done. She was also a cool Mom and I will never forget us singing on the way to the mall or the beach. I carry on her proud traditions of loving my family with all my heart and spending quality time that includes sharing great food! She made the best Maryland mac and cheese and crab cakes. I am closer to my Mom more than ever and can feel her positive spirit with me each and every day. I am blessed. I love you Mom!