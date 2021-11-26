When it comes to holiday lights our First Coast Living team gets serious! We cannot get enough of the local lights from St. Augustine to Jekyll Island. You know we don't play around when it involves food and especially chocolates. There may be some chocolates you never heard of straight from Wisconsin that is so good it's named after angels!
Mike & Jordan Talk Holiday Razzmatazz! (FCL Nov. 26, 2021)
Ready for holiday dazzle? Check out the lights at Beauclerc Road and of course Jekyll Island is a gem with one million lights. Don't forget the chocolates!