Your group will pedal through the city, while making stops at a couple breweries along the way. It's B.Y.O.B., so you can bring your beverage of choice (they have a cooler), but they do have water on-tap. You can choose from several routes including a Downtown Jacksonville tour, a Riverside tour, a Springfield brewery tour and a tailgate tour. Visit pedalpub.com for more information.
Mike & Jordan explore Riverside on the Pedal Pub (FCL July 2, 2021)
Pedal Pub aims to provide a fun, safe and eco-friendly tour experience.