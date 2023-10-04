Michael's Rug Studio: 'If you can dream it we can weave it' (FCL Apr. 10, 2023)

Michael grew up surrounded by rugs, with his father and grandfather instilling in him the importance of a strong work ethic and a commitment to excellence. He carefully cultivated his skills over the years, and his dedication to the family craft grew ever stronger.

In 2012, Michael became owner and president of Mussallem Area Rug Specialists, employing his knowledge and expertise to assist clients from Jacksonville and surrounding areas. An expert rug identifier, he can quickly determine the origin, age, and value of various rugs from around the world. He treats every rug with the utmost care as a treasured work of art. Each is hand-washed individually to preserve its beauty, vibrancy, and longevity.