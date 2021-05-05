Mental Health Awareness starts with Fitness

In light of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, Teddy Savage has solutions to our anxiety and lethargy that many Americans feel after a tough past year. You can get moving again and realize you are not alone. Just slowing down and taking time for you is one of many ways that will help improve our mental wellness leading to physical wellness. This will have you wanting to do high knee kicks once again before you know it. One day at a time! You got this!