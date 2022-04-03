x
Meet the Wyse Guide at the Jacksonville Home & Patio Show (FCL March 4, 2022)

Come see Kaleb Wyse at the show, where you can learn all about herbs, planting, preparing, and preserving! He also loves talking about his dog Kip!

Kaleb Wyse will have a  live demonstration will be featured in the Earth Works booth 121 on Friday at 1pm and Saturday at NOON and 2pm! 

The Jacksonville Home + Patio Show is a vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals. Visit jacksonvillespringhomeshow.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

