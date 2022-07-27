Meet Local Author Madeline Martin at Lit Chat (FCL July 27, 2022)

Join the Jacksonville Public Library and San Marco Books and More for a Lit Chat with Madeline Martin, the New York Times bestselling author of The Last Bookshop in London and the upcoming The Librarian Spy. This Lit Chat will be live at the Main Library's Hicks Auditorium on Saturday, July 30th at 1 p.m. and livestreamed over Zoom. Madeline will sign books after the Lit Chat; you can purchase books in advance or on the day of the event from sponsor San Marco Books or bring your own copy from your favorite bookseller.