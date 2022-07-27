Meet Local Author Madeline Martin at Lit Chat (FCL July 27, 2022)

Madeline Martin joins First Coast Living and talks about her passion for writing, her new book and how excited she is for Lit Chat!
Join the Jacksonville Public Library and San Marco Books and More for a Lit Chat with Madeline Martin, the New York Times bestselling author of The Last Bookshop in London and the upcoming The Librarian Spy. This Lit Chat will be live at the Main Library's Hicks Auditorium on Saturday, July 30th at 1 p.m. and livestreamed over Zoom. Madeline will sign books after the Lit Chat; you can purchase books in advance or on the day of the event from sponsor San Marco Books or bring your own copy from your favorite bookseller.
Registration is required for this event, and must be completed two hours prior to the start time. A library card and PIN are required for registration. If you do not have a card, click HERE to obtain one.
Go to https://jaxpubliclibrary.libnet.info/event/6469579 for more information.