"Mayor of Kingstown" follows the McLusky family in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. You can stream "Mayor of Kingstown" every Sunday, exclusively on Paramount+.
"Mayor of Kingstown," the latest must-see on Paramount+ (FCL Dec. 14, 2021)
Hear from co-creator/actor, Hugh Dillon on this new crime fiction series on Paramount+.