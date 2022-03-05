x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

May happenings at the Jacksonville Humane Society (FCL May 3, 2022)

Director of Community Partnerships, Lindsay Layendecker shares information on 'Corks & Collars,' an evening celebrating all the paws that are saved by Jax Humane.

More Videos

'Corks & Collars' will be held on May 6, 2022. It's a unique event with entertainment, a live & silent auction and a Pawtastic Getaway opportunity that comes together for a few fabulous hours of fundraising, camaraderie and support. The event will be emceed by our own Katie Jeffries. Visit jaxhumane.org for more information.