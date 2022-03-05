'Corks & Collars' will be held on May 6, 2022. It's a unique event with entertainment, a live & silent auction and a Pawtastic Getaway opportunity that comes together for a few fabulous hours of fundraising, camaraderie and support. The event will be emceed by our own Katie Jeffries. Visit jaxhumane.org for more information.
May happenings at the Jacksonville Humane Society (FCL May 3, 2022)
Director of Community Partnerships, Lindsay Layendecker shares information on 'Corks & Collars,' an evening celebrating all the paws that are saved by Jax Humane.