Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation receives record-breaking gift to help children of military parents (FCL Dec. 15, 2022)

The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation received the largest gift in its history when Fred Smith, founder and chairman of FedEx recently donated a recording-breaking 65 million dollars. The donation bolsters the mission set forth by MCSF of providing funding towards much needed access to education for the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen attending post-high school, undergraduate, and career and technical education programs in all 50 states. This gift will make a significant, life-changing impact on thousands of military families. Visit mcsf.org for more information.