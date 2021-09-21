VA continues to provide easy access to COVID-19 vaccines for employees, Veterans, Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs recipients, and caregivers in VA medical facilities. As with other vaccinations, employees may also be vaccinated from outside providers or submit a valid medical or religious exemption to meet the requirements of this mandate.
Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccinations at the VA (FCL Sep. 21, 2021)
Donald Remy shares the latest on what mandatory vaccinations mean for those associated with the VA.