With November being Bladder Health Awareness Month, it’s an important time to recognize the issues and anxiety impacting nearly 55 million adults in the U.S. Those living with OAB find themselves mapping out their days with the never ending search for a restroom and, with COVID-19 having closed some many public restrooms, the need for solutions is even greater. Visit ControlLeaks.com/Now for more information.
Managing an overactive bladder (FCL Nov. 29, 2021)
Urologist, Dr. Melissa Kaufman and her patient, retired Clinical Associate Professor Dr. Linda Brice share solutions and resources for those dealing with OAB.