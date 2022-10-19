x
MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation: Supports and Nurtures Local Kids (FCL Oct. 19, 2022)

MaliVai Washington created a community staple and has exciting news on receiving a new grant helping our local kids and how you can become a mentor and volunteer.

The MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation is an after-school and summer youth development program in Jacksonville's Urban Core that promotes academic achievement and positive life skills. The goal is to provide students the resources they need to rise to their full potential and become contributing members of society.

One of the most important gifts you can give a child is the gift of your time. There are numerous ways to get involved throughout the year! Go to https://www.malwashington.com/volunteer for more information.

