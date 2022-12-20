We have connected devices throughout our homes—computers, cell phones, TV’s, doorbells, garage door openers, the list goes on. This level of connectivity brings new convenience, but also new risks for potential cyber threats. Do you think your home and devices are secure? A new cyber security report is revealing some stark realities. Visit comcastcorporation.com/cyberhealthreport for more information.
Making your home cyber safe (FCL Dec. 20, 2022)
Noopur Davis, Chief Information Security Officer for Comcast, shares details and recommendations for how we can make sure our homes are as cyber safe as possible.