x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

Making your bathroom a safer environment with West Shore Home (FCL Nov. 29, 2022)

A CDC study estimates that over 230,000 people per year are treated in emergency departments for injuries that occurred in the bathroom.

More Videos

Specializing in shower and bath renovation, West Shore Home works with you to upgrade your bathroom based on your specific needs. With a large selection of options and accessories, you can customize your new bathtub exactly the way you want it. Call (904) 585-2727 or visit westshorehome.com for more information.

Before You Leave, Check This Out