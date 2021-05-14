Making melanoma less scary with early detection

Dr. Julie Karen a board-certified dermatologist talks about a new era in early skin cancer detection thanks to DermTech. No longer does it have to be a painful experience. An adhesive painlessly lifts skin cells off your mole — no need for a scalpel. The sticker is pressed on the mole, then quickly lifted off, carrying your skin’s RNA material with it. It has been proven early detection saves lives so now there are no excuses. You need to wear your sunscreen and have those moles checked. You and your health are worth it!