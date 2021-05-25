The internet has become more important than ever with children switching to remote learning and adults working from home due to the pandemic. This month, congress passed a benefit program to lower the cost of internet for eligible Americans. CTIA (Cellular Telecommunications Internet Association) is working to help with broadband connectivity for all. Visit www.ctia.org/EBB to see if you're eligible.
Making internet affordable for low-income Americans (FCL May 25, 2021)
