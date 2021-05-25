x
Making internet affordable for low-income Americans (FCL May 25, 2021)

Congress passed the Emergency Broadband Benefit, making internet accessible for more people.

The internet has become more important than ever with children switching to remote learning and adults working from home due to the pandemic. This month, congress passed a benefit program to lower the cost of internet for eligible Americans. CTIA (Cellular Telecommunications Internet Association) is working to help with broadband connectivity for all. Visit www.ctia.org/EBB to see if you're eligible. 