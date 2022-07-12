Making Cultural Dishes Nutritious (FCL Dec. 7, 2022)

Lauri Wright, Professor of Nutrition and Dietetics at UNF joins us from Ghana! She shares the importance of culture in the foods we prepare and has tips to increase the health of those foods such as swapping out salt for herbs and spices. Learn more tangible ways to make the culturally favorite foods healthier by going to eatright.org
