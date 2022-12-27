Make money and save while shopping for kids' clothes (FCL Dec. 27, 2022)

The Owner of Kid to Kid, Amy Green shares how you can save money this holiday season and beyond with our kids outgrowing their clothes in a blink of an eye.

How about an opportunity to make a little money and save some while getting your kids what they need? That is possible at Kid to Kid!

For almost 30 years, they've been paying families to recycle their great kids’ stuff. Each year Kid to Kid stores across the country buy and sell over two million items. That means real cash money into the pockets of families in our community – giving a new meaning to SHOP LOCAL!

Even more importantly – it means families are saving millions of dollars by shopping at Kid to Kid. It means a better life for their kids and a better life for their neighbor’s kids.