Make Halloween Treats with Kid Chef Mya McQueen (FCL Oct. 26, 2021)

Mya makes the season a true treat with Halloween Marshmallow Pops!

Here is the recipe everybody has been asking about! Yes! These are fun to make and it is a great activity do with your kids.

Halloween Marshmallow Pops

Ingredients: • 1 bag of Campfire Giant Roaster Marshmallows • 1 - 10 oz bag of black candy melts • 1 - 10 oz bag of white candy melts • Assorted Halloween Sprinkles • Black Paper Straws

Instructions:

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper

2. Cut black straws to desired length

3. Insert black straw into each marshmallow

4. Melt candy melts according to package directions

5. Work with one marshmallow at a time - spoon melted candy over the sides of the marshmallow, holding over the bowl, so any extra drips back into the bowl.

6. Coat with Halloween sprinkles

7. Place marshmallow on baking sheet so candy can set

8. Repeat with as many marshmallows as you want to make