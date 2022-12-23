The Holly Jolly Jekyll runs until January 8, 2023 and this includes the Holiday Drive-in Movie, the Holly Jolly Jekyll Fireworks, Self-Guided Light Tours, Peppermint Land mini-golf and the Holly Jolly Trading Post! Go to Jekyllisland.com/holiday for more information.
Make a magical season a reality at the Holly Jolly Jekyll (FCL Dec. 23, 2022)
Kathryn Hearn, Marketing Communications Manager, shares what you can expect this year in addition to the 1.2 million+ lights and 45,000+ lights on the Great Tree.