Mainspring Academy: Exceptional School. Exceptional Students (FCL Jan. 9, 2023)

Head of School Dina Parisi and Sabrina Snow, the Director of Student and Community Affairs join First Coast Living to share how their school is helping pave the way for a bright future for their students.

At Mainspring Academy, it is our mission to be just that. We understand the challenges of finding a school where your child with intellectual and developmental differences can thrive. That’s why we’ve built a school that gives your child everything they need, including qualified teachers, registered behavior technicians, and even a board-certified behavior analyst. This way, you’ll not only get a partner in your child’s education, but also the joy and peace of mind that comes with knowing your child is right where they’re supposed to be.