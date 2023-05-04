This smash hit musical features all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. This brand new musical from Dreamworks (Shrek The Musical) will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”! Head to floridatheatre.com for tickets.
Madagascar the Musical roars through Jacksonville (FCL Apr. 5, 2023)
You only have one night to "move it, move it," so don't miss it, miss it! The show is April 26th at the Florida Theatre.