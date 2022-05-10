Lowering Your Cholesterol to Help Decrease Your Risk for Heart Disease (FCL Oct. 5, 2022)

Find out about a new study that shows lowering LDL cholesterol in the long-term reduces heart attacks and prevents cardiac death.

Example video title will go here for this video

High cholesterol is a serious health concern that affects over 94 million adults in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While many don't realize they're at risk because high cholesterol often doesn't show symptoms, major complications like heart disease, stroke and death can happen if left untreated.

However, all cholesterol is not the same.

We already had decades of research showing us that high LDL – what is often referred to as “bad” cholesterol - is a major risk factor, causing heart attacks, strokes, stents, open heart bypass surgeries, and even sudden death from heart disease. But just recently a few studies came out to help us understand that having lower LDL for longer is one of the best things people can do to stay out of the danger zone when it comes to having a heart attack or needing surgery.

When it comes to cholesterol, your health, and managing LDL cholesterol, your audience might have questions and who better to turn to then two leading experts.

Katherine Wilemon – Founder and CEO, The Family Heart Foundation and Dr. Abha Khandelwal, Imaging Cardiologist, Stanford Health Care help make sense of it all to ensure we all have a healthier future.