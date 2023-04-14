Local veteran serving up great beer that gives back (FCL Apr. 14, 2023)

In 1999, Ron's wife bought him a home brew kit for Christmas. The hobby became a passion which led to a new profession. He ended up leaving the world of venture capital-backed software startup companies to go to the Siebel Institute in Chicago, one of the oldest brewing schools in the US. He then finished up his studies at Doemens Academy, a German brewing school outside of Munich. He worked at four breweries in New England, learning from some of the best brewmasters. He advanced up the "ladder" from brewer to head brewer to lead brewer at a large regional brewery in MA before moving back to FL. With over 16 years in the craft brewing industry, he and his wife founded Veterans United Craft Brewery in 2013.
Stop by their taproom, sample the beers and take a tour of the facility. Tours are given every Saturday afternoon and veterans get 10% off beer in their taproom. You can also purchase their beers at your local ABC Fine Wine and Liquors, Winn-Dixie, Publix, Lucky’s Market, Daily's, Gate, Total Wine, or Fresh Market. Visit vubrew.com for more information.
Beers featured in segment:
WatchStander is a collaboration with The Fire Watch program which started in Jacksonville over 2 years ago. The Fire Watch is Florida’s fight to end veteran suicide. VU is raising awareness to the Watch Stander program which mobilizes community members to be vigilant to the concerns of veterans and to direct them to the support they need.
They're also working with the National POW / MIA Memorial & Museum in Jacksonville to help raise awareness and funds to their initiative at Cecil Field with their POW / MIA IPA.
Scout Dog 44 unleashes flavor with a rich biscuit and light caramel malt backbone perfectly balanced with noble hop bitterness. The name was inspired by John Burnam, a Dog Handler from the 44th Infantry Platoon, who spearheaded the initiative to fund and dedicate the Military Working Dog Teams National Monument. Choose to stand above the pack and savor this easy-drinking amber.