Local veteran serving up great beer that gives back (FCL Apr. 14, 2023)

Veteran and founder of Veterans United Craft Brewery, Ron Gamble shares what goes into making his beer stand out.

In 1999, Ron's wife bought him a home brew kit for Christmas. The hobby became a passion which led to a new profession. He ended up leaving the world of venture capital-backed software startup companies to go to the Siebel Institute in Chicago, one of the oldest brewing schools in the US. He then finished up his studies at Doemens Academy, a German brewing school outside of Munich. He worked at four breweries in New England, learning from some of the best brewmasters. He advanced up the "ladder" from brewer to head brewer to lead brewer at a large regional brewery in MA before moving back to FL. With over 16 years in the craft brewing industry, he and his wife founded Veterans United Craft Brewery in 2013.

Stop by their taproom, sample the beers and take a tour of the facility. Tours are given every Saturday afternoon and veterans get 10% off beer in their taproom. You can also purchase their beers at your local ABC Fine Wine and Liquors, Winn-Dixie, Publix, Lucky’s Market, Daily's, Gate, Total Wine, or Fresh Market. Visit vubrew.com for more information.

