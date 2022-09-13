Local Author Helps Bridge Communication Gap Through Poetry (FCL Sep. 13, 2022)

Gail Carter-Cade has written a book of poetry that she hopes will help families, teachers, and employers bridge communication gaps, especially dealing with mental health challenges. To get a copy of Uplifting the Pain: of Behavioral and Learning Styles Through Poetry Now
Local Author Gail Carter-Cade shares details about her background as an educator and how its been an inspiration for her new book of poems to help people connect.