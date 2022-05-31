Lit Chat: Author Talk with Brit Bennett (FCL May 31, 2022)

Lit Chat with Brit Bennett is on Monday, June 6, at 6:30 pm. This event will take place live at the Southeast Library and will be livestreamed online via Zoom. Bennett will sign books after the event. Books will be available to purchase on-site from The Bookmark or you can bring a book purchased from your favorite bookseller. Go to https://jaxpubliclibrary.org/blog/lit-chat-brit-bennett for more information.