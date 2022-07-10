x
First Coast Living

Limelight Theatre Presents "Big Fish" (FCL Oct. 7, 2022)

You only have until Oct. 30th to see this show; however, the 31st season is just getting started with lots more on the way!

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, "Big Fish" tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest…and then some! Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him—most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. Visit limelight-theatre.org for more information.

