Limelight Theatre Presents "Big Fish" (FCL Oct. 7, 2022)

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, "Big Fish" tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest…and then some! Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him—most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. Visit limelight-theatre.org for more information.