Travis Williams talks about his close bond to our community and why this relationship is so important in making the work of LIFT JAX possible. Learn more about LIFT JAX’s purpose and dedication to the Jacksonville and Eastside community by going to https://www.liftjax.org/
LIFT JAX: Transforming Our Neighborhoods for a Bright Future (FCL March 28, 2022)
Travis Williams, Vice President of Operations and Impact shares his leadership roles and what drives him to strive to have a positive impact in Jacksonville.