x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

Life at Beach House Assisted Living & Memory Care (FCL Feb. 8, 2022)

Beach House offers 64 assisted living apartments and 20 memory care residences.

Assisted living offers seniors an opportunity to remain independent while receiving assistance with activities of daily living. You can expect 24-hour nursing and rehabilitative care, as well as help for those who have Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of Dementia. Call (904) 615 8076 to book a tour or visit beachhouseseniorliving.com for more information.

In Other News

The Clay County Agricultural Fair is here!