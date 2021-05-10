If you're not into the typical orange pumpkin aesthetic, then this DIY is for you! It's a simple and chic 3D wall hang. You'll need a metal wire cutter, a hot glue gun, beads and a wire form pumpkin (just make sure the bead holes are large enough for the wire). Visit @monicahart1 on Instagram for more inspiration.
Let's get crafty! Learn how to make a simple pumpkin wall hang (FCL Oct. 5, 2021)
Looking for something a little different to hang in your home this fall? Lifestyle Consultant, Monica Hart teaches us how to make a chic pumpkin wall hang.