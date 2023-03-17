Legacy Irish Dance Celebrates St. Patrick's Day on First Coast Living (FCL Mar. 17, 2023)

Legacy Irish Dance Academy is the premier dance academy of the U.S. Southern Region. Legacy is owned and directed by Abbey Pride Wood, TCRG; Brent Wood, TCRG; and Patty Darrah, TCRG/ADCRG. Legacy is the elite training ground of numerous Irish dance world, national, and regional championship competitors and medal winners.



With more than 70 years of combined teaching and performance experience, Legacy Irish Dance Academy is home to serious competitors as well as dancers who just want to have some fun!



Legacy Irish Dance Academy instructors have had the opportunity to teach alongside dancers from Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, and other internationally known Irish dance superstars. Legacy instructors and dancers have also been invited to perform on stage with Gaelic Storm, Santana, America’s Got Talent, Raglan Road, The NFL and CFL, and on numerous TV shows.