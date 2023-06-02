Learn to cook with local non-profit (FCL Feb. 6, 2023)

Epic-Cure® chef and instructor, Maria Crann shows Jordan how to make one of her students' favorite meals.

Non-profit organization, Epic-Cure® was founded in 2018 in response to the staggering amount of food waste in our country. Volunteers eliminate food waste and hunger through food rescue and distribution. Visit epic-cure.org for more information.

Recipe:

● ½ cup pineapple juice

● 1/3 cup low sodium soy sauce

● 1/3 low sodium chicken stock

● 1/3 cup hoisin sauce

● ½ cup brown sugar

● 1 Tablespoon minced fresh garlic

● 2 teaspoons cornstarch

● 1 Tablespoon olive oil

● 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut into 1-inch cubes

● 1 cup diced pineapple

● ½ cup roasted salted cashews (optional)

● Rice, for serving

Instructions:

● In a medium saucepan, whisk together the pineapple juice, soy sauce, chicken stock, hoisin sauce, brown sugar, garlic and cornstarch. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook until the mixture has reduced to about 1 cup and is the consistency of thick syrup. Set the sauce aside.

● Add the olive oil to a large nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat. Add the chicken to the pan and season it with salt and pepper. Cook the chicken, stirring, until it is no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Drain off any liquids then add the sauce to the pan and stir until combined. Add the pineapple and cashews and cook, stirring for an additional 1 minute.